UMD Women’s Hockey Hang On for Home Win Over St. Cloud State

Anneke Linser, McKenzie Hewett and Anna Klein all scored in the Bulldogs win.

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 10 UMD women’s hockey team returned to AMSOIL Arena fresh off of winning the IceBreaker Tournament and kept the momentum going, defeating St. Cloud State 3-2 on Friday night.

Anneke Linser got the scoring started in the first period, before the Huskies took the lead in the second. McKenzie Hewett and Anna Klein scored in the third period, while Maddie Rooney finished the night with 19 total saves for the win.

The Bulldogs and Huskies will wrap up the series on Saturday at AMSOIL. Puck drop is set for 4:07 p.m.