UWS Women Picked to Finish Second in UMAC Preseason Poll

For the fourth straight year, they will face UMD in an exhibition game on Monday at Romano Gym.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UMAC women’s basketball preseason poll was released Thursday and for the first time in a while, Wisconsin-Superior was not picked to finish at the top.

The Yellowjackets are at #2 after losing elite talent in back-to-back years. But head coach Zach Otto-Fischer strongly believes that Duluth native Eva Reinertsen is ready to fill those shoes.

“Those of you who haven’t seen her, she has been working super hard this summer, even during drills when we’re doing one-on-one workouts. She’s just at a whole new level and elevating the whole team and bringing energy. It’s kind of fun to see that from her. You want to just always reload and not have to rebuild, and I think we have that type of player in Eva right now on our team,” Otto-Fischer said.

UWS opens their season Friday with an exhibition against Bemidji State. And for the fourth straight year, they will also face UMD on Monday at Romano Gym.

“I think Coach [Mandy] Pearson is good mentor to me. We help each other out and she helps me out a lot and gives me insight on different things. I think it’s good for our girls because they know each other,” said Otto-Fischer.

Tip-off for Monday’s game is set for 5 P.M.