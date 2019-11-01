WI Prep Football: Tigers Roll Past Saints, Spartans Upset Red Raiders

Northwestern and Superior are moving on in the WIAA playoffs.

MAPLE, Wis. – Collin Trautt would score twice in the early going as the Northwestern football team blow by St. Croix Falls 42-7 in Level II of the WIAA playoffs.

The Tigers move on to face #2 seed Stratford next week in Maple.

Down in Pulaski, the Superior football would complete the upset with a comeback win over the top-seeded Red Raiders 36-27. The Spartans will take on #3 seed Kaukauna in the next round of the WIAA playoffs.