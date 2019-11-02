Duluth Women’s Club Fall Bazaar Rings in the Holidays

Over 900 items available for sale.

DULUTH, Minn.- All types of homemade holiday treats and crafts were on sale today at the Duluth Women’s Club for their 2nd Annual Fall Bazaar.

Over 990 items like baked goods, book pillows, and wreaths were for sale.

Part of the money raised went back to the Women’s Club, and the rest go to their work in the community helping non-profits.

“I think it’s an opportunity for us to show that we care about what’s happening in our area and we want to raise money so we can continue to help others,” said Helen Smith Stone, Bazaar Committee Member.

“And gets people to come out of the closet so to speak and show what they know how to make.”

The next Women’s Club event will be their Tour of Homes and Gardens in the Spring.