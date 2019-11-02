Minnesota Power Requests Approval to Increase Rates

Minnesota Power requests rate increase from state regulators.

DULUTH, Minn.- Minnesota Power has reached out to state regulators asking for an increase in its electric rates for small business and residential customers.

Officials say the increase would reflect changes in customer demand and increased operating expenses associated with delivering energy from cleaner, renewable energy sources.

If all requests are approved, which could take up to 18 months, Minnesota Power’s operating revenue would increase by $65.9 million, residential customer bills would increase by $11.66 a month, small businesses $30.05 a month.

“Certainly when you look at these different investments we’ve made and you look at how the cost of doing business is increasing, that’s really the reason behind why we’re asking our state regulators to review our current rates and then to approve a rate increase so we can continue delivering safe and reliable and clean energy to our customers,” Minnesota Power manager of corporate communications Amy Rutledge said.

In the mean time, Minnesota Power has asked the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to approve an interim rate increase of 7.7% for all customers starting January 1.

Officials say, if the initial request isn’t approved, they will submit the application multiple times until it is.