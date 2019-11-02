Pop Art Masquerade Gala Raises Money for Duluth Art Institute

Attendees get to sit with artists at dinner during fundraiser.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Depot was taken over by pop art as the Duluth Art Institute held their largest fundraiser, the Masquerade Gala, for the 3rd year in a row.

Masks and vibrant colors swept through the floor of the Depot as community members, art buyers, and artists gathered to celebrate local visual art.

“I feel like artists really are magicians y’know you look at a painting and you actually go places that you wouldn’t believe possible to go,” painter Ed Newman said. “Art is good for the community.”

This was no ordinary fundraiser, with aerial performers in one corner.

Attendees also got to leave with their own pieces of art, after sitting with an artist at each of their tables over dinner.

“It’s a rare opportunity to sit one on one or in a group with an artist and really understand their creative practice,” said Christina Woods, Executive Director for the Art Institute. “Really take in what it is they’re thinking about when they’re being creative, how they’re seeing the world, what the art means to them.”

17 artists had their art available for purchase or silent auction.

If you missed this fundraiser, the Institute will also be selling pieces as part of Give to the Max Day November 14.