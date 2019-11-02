St. Scholastica Football Picks Up Big Home Win

Eddie Lee, Mithcell Adrian and Reese Jansen each finished with over 100 yards, the first time in program history three receivers collected 100 yards or more.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica football team returned home for the first time in a month and got the job done, getting the 61-8 win over Iowa Wesleyan.

Zach Edwards was rolling early, completing his first 19 passes of the game, and finished with 34 completions for 421 yards and four touchdowns, as well as running in a touchdown. Eddie Lee, Mitchell Adrian and Reese Jansen each recorded over 100 yards, the first time in program history three receivers finished with over 100 yards, while Lee and Jansen each caught two touchdowns. Dominic Klaas and Bryceton Butkiewicz each ran in a touchdown.

The Saints (6-2, 4-2 UMAC) will hit the road next Saturday to take on Minnesota Morris. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m.