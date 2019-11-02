UMD Football Snaps Losing Skid With Blowout Win Over Minnesota Crookston

The Bulldogs relied heavily on the run game to pick up the big win on senior day.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD football team had a much-needed performance on Saturday, dominating Minnesota Crookston 63-0 to snap a two-game losing skid.

The Bulldogs relied heavily on the run game, racking up 303 yards on the group in just the first half, and finishing the day with 445 yards. Wade Sullivan rushed for 180 yards and a touchdown while Cazz Martin had 179 and three touchdowns. Keagan Calchera took most of the snaps at quarterback, completing five of seven passes for 51 yards and one passing touchdown. Calchera also ran in a touchdown, while Bryce Heim, Zach Ojile and Kurtis Weigand all also found the endzone.

Saturday’s game was senior day and marked the last home game for the Bulldogs this season. UMD (6-3) will play at the University of Mary next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m.