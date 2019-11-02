UMD Rocketry Club Students Test Motor Ahead of June Competition

Motor test held for International Rocket Engineering Competition.

DULUTH, Minn.- Students from UMD’s Rocketry Club held an explosive motor test for their high-powered rocket.

They tested the motor for the International Rocket Engineering Competition held annually in the New Mexico Desert in June.

Students have been working on this since July, to eventually deliver a payload of 8.8 lbs and hit altitudes of either 10,000 ft or 30,000 ft at the competition.

“It’s such a great opportunity for the students to put together their knowledge and devise this motor, make it and do a test so that we can spend the rest of our winter season coming up with everything else that’s needed for an entire rocket system,” said Jose Carrillo, Instructor and Advisor for the Bulldog Rocketry Club.

In the past two years UMD’s Rocketry Club has placed second at the Rocket Engineering Competition in the hardest category of reaching 30,000 ft.