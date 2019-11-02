UMD Volleyball Picks Up Home Sweep Over Minnesota Crookston

Abby Thor led the way with 13 kills while Hanna Meyer tallied 12 in the Bulldogs sweep.

DULUTH, Minn. – After suffering from a tough road loss on Thursday, the No. 3 UMD volleyball team had a big bounce-back, sweeping Minnestoa Crookston 3-0 (25-19, 25-14, 25-18) at home on Saturday.

Abby Thor led the way with 13 kills while Hanna Meyer tallied 12. Emily Balts finished with 41 assists. The Bulldogs (20-3, 13-2 NSIC) will be back in action on Tuesday at home at 6:00 p.m. against Bemidji State.