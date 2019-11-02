UMD Women’s Hockey Dominates St. Cloud State in Weekend Sweep

Five different players scored in the Bulldogs win.

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 10 UMD women’s hockey team continued to roll, dominating St. Cloud State 6-0 on Saturday to sweep the series and pick up their fourth straight win.

Anneke Linser scored twice, while Kylie Hanley, Gabbie Hughes, Ashton Bell and Mannon McMahon each found the back of the net as well. Maddie Rooney made 17 saves while Emma Soderberg made four as they combined for the shutout.

UMD (7-3, 4-2 WCHA) will hit the road next weekend to take on Ohio State. Puck drop on Friday is set for 5:07 p.m. and Saturday at 2:07 p.m.