Break Room Bar Hosts 8-Ball Classic Amateur Pool Tournament

16 players entered at $300 each.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Break Room Bar in Duluth hosted the finals of their first ever Amateur 8-Ball Classic Pool Tournament.

16 players entered the tournament paying a $300 entry fee higher than most amateur tournaments but means a bigger payout of $2,000 for first place.

The tournament not only attracted Duluth pool players but players from the Twin Cities, Iron Range, and even Thunder Bay, Canada.

“We get people from all over, we get people cheering for their favorites whether they’re friends with them or they play against them in pool leagues so they wanted to see how they did here,” said Tournament Director Tom Witzman. “So it’s a lot of interest for each of the different players.”

According to organizers, they will hold another similar amateurs tournament within the next couple months.