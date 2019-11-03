Duluth Cider Jazzed Up by Owl City Big Band

Band is a Super Group playing jazz, swing, and big band favorites.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Owl City Big Band rocked the house at Duluth Cider Sunday.

The free show filled the cidery up more than most Sundays.

The band is a super group of about 20 of Duluth’s top musicians playing jazz, swing, and big band favorites.

“I think they’ve got 18 or 20 guys up on stage and it’s just, not only is the music really great to listen to but super fun to watch and you can tell these guys love doing what they do,” said Ron Case, Taproom Manager at Duluth Cider.

More jazz will be onstage at Duluth Cider Thursday, for their night of Jazz and Hot Mulled Cider featuring Randy Lee and his Trio.