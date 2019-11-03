Endion Station Inn Hotel to Open Soon in Canal Park

Old Pub to open up as hotel within the next week.

DULUTH, Minn.- In less than a week Canal Park will welcome its first boutique-style hotel, or “brew-tique” as the owner is calling it, inside the old Endion Station building.

The Endion Station Inn features five rooms, priced similarly to the other hotels in the area.

Owner Rod Raymond also owns Fitger’s Brewhouse, Burrito Union, and the Rathskeller.

He said opening the building year-round as a hotel is a better use of the unique space compared to the bar it once was–offering a fresh way to appreciate Duluth’s history.

“Let’s give people the certainty that they’re gonna have a rich experience, the uncertainty or the adventure of the big waves, or sea smoke in the wintertime, or just the idea of picking agates out front,” Raymond said.

“And then the significance of connecting to the history here and just feeling like you’re a part of something.”

Endion Station Inn is expected to open by the end of the week. Guests will get a free growler of beer along with their stay.