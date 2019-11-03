GNK’s Geno Uhrbom Repeats as Class A Cross Country Champion

The junior runner won his third straight section 7A title last week.

NORTHFIELD, Minn. – Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin junoir Geno Uhrbom repeated as Class A cross country champion on Saturday, finishing the course in a personal best 15 minutes, 27.57 seconds.

During sections the other week, Uhrbom also set a personal best on his way to becoming the three time Section 7A champ.

Uhrbom will now prepare for regions next week, hoping for a chance to qualify for nationals.