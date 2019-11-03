Prep Football: Panthers, Rangers, Warriors, Rebels, Eskomos Learn State Opponents
South Ridge and Mountain Iron-Buhl will play each other in the first round of the class nine-person state tournament.
DULUTH, Minn. – With section finals in the books, local football teams are now turning their attention to the state tournament, as the brackets were released over the weekend. Here are the matchups for Northland teams.
CLASS NINE-PERSON QUARTERFINALS
South Ridge vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl: Friday, Nov. 8 @ 7:00 p.m. at Public Schools Stadium in Duluth
CLASS A QUARTERFINALS
BOLD vs. Deer River: Saturday, Nov. 9 @ noon at Brainerd High School
CLASS AA QUARTERFINALS
Paynesville vs. Moose Lake/Willow River: Friday, Nov. 8 @ 7:00 p.m. at North Branch High School
CLASS AAA QUARTERFINALS
Annandale vs. Esko: Saturday, Nov. 9 @ 3:00 p.m. at Brainerd High School