Prep Football: Panthers, Rangers, Warriors, Rebels, Eskomos Learn State Opponents

South Ridge and Mountain Iron-Buhl will play each other in the first round of the class nine-person state tournament.

DULUTH, Minn. – With section finals in the books, local football teams are now turning their attention to the state tournament, as the brackets were released over the weekend. Here are the matchups for Northland teams.

CLASS NINE-PERSON QUARTERFINALS

South Ridge vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl: Friday, Nov. 8 @ 7:00 p.m. at Public Schools Stadium in Duluth

CLASS A QUARTERFINALS

BOLD vs. Deer River: Saturday, Nov. 9 @ noon at Brainerd High School

CLASS AA QUARTERFINALS

Paynesville vs. Moose Lake/Willow River: Friday, Nov. 8 @ 7:00 p.m. at North Branch High School

CLASS AAA QUARTERFINALS

Annandale vs. Esko: Saturday, Nov. 9 @ 3:00 p.m. at Brainerd High School