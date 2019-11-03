Prep Volleyball: Raiders Unseeded in Class A; Vikings Prepare for Repeat in Class AA

Greenway is unseeded in Class A while North Branch is the No. 3 seed in Class AA.

DULUTH, Minn. – After taking down the defending section 7A champions, the Greenway volleyball team is unseeded for the Class A state tournament. The Raiders will take on the defending Class A champions and No. 1 seed Minneota on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 1:00 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center – Court 2.

For North Branch, the defending Class AA champions are the No. 3 seed. The Vikings will open the tournament against unseeded Pequot Lakes on Thursday, Nov. 7 @ 7:00 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center – Court 1.