UMD Soccer Scores Late to Get Home Win Over Minot State

Sarah Stange scored the lone goal in the second half to give the Bulldogs the win.
Claudia Chakamian,

DULUTH, Minn. – Freshman midfielder Sarah Stange would score 12 minutes into the second half to give the UMD women’s soccer team the 1-0 win over Minot State on Sunday.

The Bulldogs outshot the Beavers 21-9 (13-7 on goal) while Sophia Grenz made seven saves in the shutout win.

UMD (6-9-2, 4-8-2 NSIC) will finish out the regular season at home on Friday at 3:00 p.m., hosting St. Cloud State.

