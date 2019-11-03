UMD Soccer Scores Late to Get Home Win Over Minot State

Sarah Stange scored the lone goal in the second half to give the Bulldogs the win.

DULUTH, Minn. – Freshman midfielder Sarah Stange would score 12 minutes into the second half to give the UMD women’s soccer team the 1-0 win over Minot State on Sunday.

The Bulldogs outshot the Beavers 21-9 (13-7 on goal) while Sophia Grenz made seven saves in the shutout win.

UMD (6-9-2, 4-8-2 NSIC) will finish out the regular season at home on Friday at 3:00 p.m., hosting St. Cloud State.