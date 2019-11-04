Celebrating Flavors of Fall with Eat Downtown Duluth Restaurant Week

Event focused on getting more business to Downtown Restaurants and Waterfront Restaurants.

DULUTH, Minn.- Restaurants throughout Downtown Duluth are celebrating the flavors of Fall for this season’s Eat Downtown Restaurant week.

The event is focused on getting more business to downtown restaurants and introducing new patrons to the downtown waterfront restaurants.

Restaurants are featuring deals, like 7 West Taphouse’s $10 Menu, featuring a starter, entrée and dessert for 10 bucks.

“We definitely had a lot of people come in, and a lot of people got the deal,” said 7 West Line Cook Makya NeVilles-Sorell. “It’s kinda like important around like, the town, or in the city I guess. Cause y’know a lot of local businesses are down here, lotta local restaurants so kinda just supporting our own place.”

You can find a full list of participating restaurants and their special menus on the Greater Downtown Council website.