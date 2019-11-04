Christmas Assistance for those in Need

The holiday season can be tough for some, but the Salvation Army is offering some assistance

DULUTH, Minn.- The holiday season can be tough for some around the Northland, but the Salvation Army is offering some assistance for those in need.

Those who need some help for holidays can now apply for Christmas dinner and gifts for families and children ages sixteen and under. When you apply, you must bring your photo ID, proof of current address, and ID that will work for the children in the house.

For those at the Salvation Army, doing this assures all will have a great Christmas.

“It makes us feel real good. If we weren’t here doing this, there would be children out there that didn’t have Christmas and that’s not going to happen on my watch. Without the communities support there would be no Christmas but the community is wonderful in donating toys to us to give to the children”, said Nancy Leslie, Program Supervisor of Emergency Services at Salvation Army.

The applications will be accepted until November 27th. Christmas distribution days will take place December 17th through the 19th.