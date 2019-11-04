Duluth Police Rolling Out Program To Offer Vouchers Instead of Citations for Car Light Violations

The department is among more than 30 law enforcement agencies in Minnesota partnering with the Minneapolis-based non-profit called Microgrants.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department makes more than 20,000 traffic stops a year.

According to authorities most of these stops are for broken headlight or tail light violations.

The DPD is planning to roll out a new program to help drivers get those lights fixed for free.

The department is among more than 30 law enforcement agencies in Minnesota partnering with the Minneapolis-based non-profit called Microgrants, which started the Lights On! initiative in 2017.

As part of the program motorists who are pulled over for a headlight or taillight violation could get some relief.

Rather than driving away with a citation they could receive a voucher to get the problem fixed free of charge from a participating auto shop.

DPD says participating in this program will not only help create more of a positive interaction with drivers during traffic stops, but also relieve the financial burden a citation can have.

“Everyone has a story. Someone could be living paycheck to paycheck, someone might have some big life event come up. so having one more ticket or one more repair to do on their car could just be too much,” said DPD Public Information Officer Ingrid Hornibrook.

Drivers cited for non–functioning car lights are required to pay the ticket fee and the cost of repairs.

These combined can be daunting for those on a limited budget.

If a ticket is neglected drivers run the risk of getting their license suspended.

The vouchers are good for 60 days.

The program currently has five participating repair shops around the city, but DPD is on the hunt for more to join the effort.

Officers are expected to start handing out vouchers by December.