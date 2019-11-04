Landline And Sun Country Airlines Partner To Offer More Convenience For Duluth Travelers

Sun Country travels to more than 50 destinations.

DULUTH, Minn. – The landline bus service that connects Duluth travelers to the Minneapolis–St. Paul airport is now partnering with Sun Country Airlines.

Travelers can now book bus rides to MSP as part of their airfare with sun country all for one affordable price.

Passengers can also check their bags with the bus and then retrieve them at their final destination.

Sun Country Airlines CEO says several customers live in Duluth, but have to travel to MSP to fly to their destinations.

He says this is one more may to make things more convenient.

“A lot of people were either looking at the connecting fares as too expensive or that risk of driving in,” said Jude Bricker. ” Because they are paying with their own money they choose to travel less or not at all, so we wanted an affordable way to connect these folks to our network.

Sun Country travels to more than 50 destinations.

Guests looking to book can click here for more information.