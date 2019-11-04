Local Businesses Encourage Their Employees To Vote

DULUTH, Minn.- Local businesses are giving their employees a little extra incentive to go out and vote on Tuesday.

Members of the local chapter of Main Street Alliance held a press conference on Monday helping spread awareness to get out and vote during these local elections.

They also reminded employees that employers have to pay for the time it takes their employees to vote if it falls on their scheduled work time.

“Just to try to set a culture. And just to have it be across the board that this is something we value and this is something we encourage our employees to do,” The Snooty Fox Tea Shop Owner, Elizabeth Spehar says.

Voting hours run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday in Duluth.