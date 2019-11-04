Spartans Football Team React to Upset Win in WIAA Playoffs

SUPERIOR, Wis. – You stack them up and they’ll knock them down. That’s been the mantra of the Superior football team as they knocked off top-seed Pulaski on Friday to keep their run alive in the WIAA playoffs.

We spoke with the team Monday about what’s been fueling their magical run.

“When we were practicing all week, we had the mindset that we were the #1 seed. We’re the top team playing. We just go into it all the time positive and never thinking you’re less than the other team,” said running back Carter Fonger.

“It’s a dream come true, but we can’t let that get to our heads. We got to keep working 100% and keep moving on. We want to play for three more weeks,” quarterback Jarrett Gronski said.

“There was never a doubt. We still believed. Our kids were very, very confident because of the way we went into the half. We talk about it all the time, having perseverance and mental toughness and just keep fighting. That’s what our kids did and they did right up until the last tick on the clock. I was very, very proud of the kids,” said head coach Bob DeMeyer.

The Spartans move on to face Kaukauna on Saturday. That game will take place at D.C. Everest Middle School in Schofield, WI. Kick-off is set for 2 p.m.