St. Luke’s Hosts Fifth Annual Mental Health Conference

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s Hospital hosted its annual mental health conference at the holiday inn in downtown Duluth.

More than 100 mental health professionals got the chance to hear from speakers.

they learned about different alternative therapies to help patients with mental illness.

According to a study by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by 2025, there is expected to be more of a shortage for mental health providers.

A St.Luke’s psychiatrist this conference can help patients through that shortage.

“In some ways showing how to treat patients and ways we can help them in the community that aren’t necessarily just provider based or psychiatry based,” said Michaelene Stevermer.

This is the fifth year St. Luke’s has hosted this conference.