UMD Basketball Sweeps UWS in Exhibition Doubleheader

The teams met up on Monday night at Romano Gym.

DULUTH, Minn. – In their final exhibition game before the regular season, the UMD women’s basketball team defeated Wisconsin-Superior 82-45 while the men had a similar result, getting the win 77-65 Monday night at Romano Gym.

The Bulldog women will open their season Friday against Fort Hays State while the Yellowjackets will face UW-Stout on Friday as well.

For the men, UMD will travel to Oklahoma for the Crossover Classic while UWS will host the Merrill Thompson Classic beginning Friday night.