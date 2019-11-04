UMD Students Remember the Fall of the Berlin Wall

UMD students honor the 30th anniversary of the Berlin wall coming down.

DULUTH, Minn.- Students at UMD are remembering the fall of the Berlin Wall this week in honor of the event’s 30th anniversary.

Beginning German classes created art representing the freedom that came after Germans stormed the barrier that separated the East and West parts of the country.

One of the event’s main focuses is how similar the fall of the Berlin wall is to some major American events like 9/11 and how they eventually brought the country closer together.

“A lot of the times it’s easy to only look at the bad things that has happened to Germany, like World War II and World War I and all the repercussions that happened because of that, but I think it’s really important to look at things are different now, they changed. That wall literally came down,” freshman Sophie Haugen said.

The official 30-year anniversary of the Berlin Wall coming down will be Saturday, Nov. 9.