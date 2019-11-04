UWS Volleyball Sweep Vikings, Move On to UMAC Semi-Finals

The Yellowjackets knocked off the Vikings 3-0 on Monday night

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Cami Sletta and Hannah Goggleye combined for 27 kills as the Wisconsin-Superior volleyball team swept Bethany Lutheran 3-0 Monday night in the UMAC quarterfinals at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

Gina Baertsch also chipped in with 20 assists to help the Yellowjackets, who now move on to the UMAC semi-finals Wednesday to take on defending conference champs Northwestern.