Wilderness Forward Nick Portz Commits to Bemidji State

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Minnesota Wilderness forward Nick Portz tweeted over the weekend that he has committed to playing college hockey at Bemidji State.

The St. Cloud native is in his second year of junior hockey, spending most of his time with the Wilderness while making a brief stint with the Tri-City Storm in the USHL. So far this season, Portz has six goals and five assists in seven games. Last season, Portz finished fourth on the team in goals scored with 14, while also chipping in with 18 assists.