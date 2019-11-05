Art On The Planet In Superior Presents Donation Check To Circle Of Hope

SUPERIOR, Wis., Last month, Art on the Plant in Superior held a month–long auction to raise money for breast cancer patients.

After the fundraising, the owners of the store presented a check to the Duluth Chapter Circle of Hope, which helps provide support and comfort to patients.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness a wood craft artist, donated a pink bird house to Art on the Plant to help raise funds.

Every donation given gave folks the opportunity of winning the birdhouse.

At the end of the month, the shop raised nearly $350.

The Circle of Hope coordinator says the money will be put to good use.

“We send out boxes and we give out bags to breast cancer patients,” said Peggy Anderson.

We sometimes send quilts to stage four patients. we send out slippers, chemo caps.”

The wood craft artist also donated two other birdhouses, which are up for sale.

Art on the Planet is located on Tower Avenue in Superior.