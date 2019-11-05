“Back to Basics” Help UMD Football Get Back on Track

The Bulldogs rushing for well over 400 yards behind stellar performances from running backs Wade Sullivan and Cazz Martin.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD football team took their anger out on Minnesota-Crookston on Saturday in a 63-point shutout win in their final game of the season at Malosky Stadium.

“It felt really good seeing the holes the o–line produced and just running through them after that. I feel like we just went back to the basics. Everybody had a little chip on their shoulder so we just had to go out there and prove it,” said Martin

“as the weather gets a little colder here and the wind continues to pick up, you’re going to need to rush the football and that was the game plan going in, to take some pressure of Keagan [Calchera], who had his first start. I thought he had a good game, calling the game at the line of scrimmage. But we wanted to make sure the game was in our offensive line’s hands.”

The Bulldogs will look to keep things rolling as they travel to UMary this weekend.