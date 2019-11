Emily Larson Re-Elected Mayor of Duluth

Larson defeated challenger Dave Nolle

DULUTH, Minn. – Emily Larson has been re-elected Mayor of Duluth.

Larson was first elected mayor in 2015 and was re-elected Tuesday night to another four-year term.

Larson finished her re-election bid with 13,071 votes, or 63.33 percent to challenger Dave Nolle’s 7,465 votes or 36.17 percent.

Emily Larson spoke with Fox 21 during her election party at the Duluth Folk School before the official results were tallied.