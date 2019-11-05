Esko Football Preparing for First State Appearance Since 2014

Esko will play Annandale in the Class AAA quarterfinals on Saturday at Brainerd High School. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m.

ESKO, Minn. – Last season, the Esko football team won just three games and had trouble closing games out.

“That’s been something that we’ve been focused on. Coach [George] Perich has done a good job of talking about that and we talk about it in practice and it just comes up a lot. We want to make sure that we’re finishing practices strong, finishing games strong, finishing the season strong. These are all things that was just a point of emphasis,” Esko head coach Scott Arntson said.

The Eskomos trailed in both the section semifinal game against Proctor and the final against Aitkin, but made the adjustments to win the section 7AAA title.

“From being down 14–0 to Proctor and then being at a close game at halftime, we finished out both games so it gave the team a lot of confidence to go into the next one,” wide receiver Shane Snaza said.

This has been the season of improvement for the Esko football team. And after the passing of their teammate Jackson Pfister just a month ago, the Eskomos have won every single game since. And now, they’re playing for him, right into their first state tournament appearance since 2014.

“We all wanted to win it for Jackson because we’re all just sad about that. He was such a great competitor and stuff that we all want to win for him because he always wanted to win,” defensive end Jerry Andler said.

“Everyone is doing it for him. He’s pushing everyone a little harder. No one wants to not try hard enough knowing that Jackson’s with us,” Snaza added.

And with it being the senior’s first trip to state, as well as Arntson’s first section title, this trip to state means a little more.

“Mr. Arntson’s a great coach, I like him a lot so it’s an honor,” defensive tackle Jay LaRoya said.

“It felt good for the team, it’s not about me. I felt good for the boys, they put in a lot of time and effort,” Arntson added.

While it’s unfamiliar territory, the Eskomos are motivated and ready to fight.

“I am for sure nervous but I feel like if we just come out hard and just show them what we got and don’t lose faith, we’ll stand a chance,” LaRoya said.

“Everyone’s obviously nervous but everyone’s also excited and I think everyone’s just ready for the moment. No one’s going to back down,” Snaza added.

