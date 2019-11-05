Former Counselor Pleads Guilty to Juvenile Sex Crimes

DULUTH, Minn. – A former The Hills Family and Youth Services youth counselor has pleaded guilty to all five counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct.

29-year-old Mark Painter of Hermantown amended his plea on Monday.

Court documents say Painter allegedly engaged in sex acts with five boys between the ages of 13 and 17 at the residential treatment facility.

According to the criminal complaint, Painter would engage in sex acts with the boys in exchange of providing them with cigarettes or tattoo ink.

His sentencing is scheduled for January 27.