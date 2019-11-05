GO: Community Christmas Tree Arrives in Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas now that the annual Community Christmas tree has returned to the Minnesota Power Plaza in downtown Duluth.

“We want to give back to the community this is one of our time honored traditions that we are proud to be a part of ,” said Communications Manager Amy Rutledge.

Standing more than 50 feet tall, this community tree is bringing the spirit of Christmas back to the city.

Its a tradition that many look forward to every year.

Chris Kramer also known has Mrs. Claus has a tradition of her own to celebrate the arrival of the tree.

“I like to bake so I have been baking cookies and bringing them down and giving them to the police, people passing by.”

Kramer started the tradition with her husband, who happens to play a major role in getting the tree to the plaza.

“My husband is the crane operator for Kramer cranes. He’s been doing this for many years. One day he says I should get a Santa outfit and you be Mrs. Claus,” said Kramer

Kramer remembers years when people cheered as they watched the tree go up.

“We had a lot people go by and say “Yay Santa is raising the Christmas tree.” “It lifts our hearts and makes us feel good,” said Kramer.

and in the spirit of continuing traditions,

Minnesota Power put out a search to find the best tree to win the spot on the plaza.

Out of 15 submissions this year they settled one donated by a Duluth family.

“This White Spruce is one of the tallest Christmas trees we have ever had on display,” said Rutledge.

Crews will spend this week decorating the tree.

Even though Christmas is still more than a month away, many say the presence of the tree is what spreads holiday cheer across the city.

“It really brings out people to see the lights, seeing the city getting in the spirit of Christmas gets the people into Christmas,” said Bob Stone.

Minnesota Power anticipates it will take more than 4,000 lights to make it shine.

On November 22 the community is invited to watch the tree light up the city, just in time for the Christmas City of the North Parade.