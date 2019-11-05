Local Business Rewards People for Voting

"Yellow Bike Coffee" Cafe gave incentives for showing off an "I voted" sticker.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The team over at the new “Yellow Bike Coffee” Café in Hermantown wanted in on the Duluth election action.

The Essentia Health Wellness Center location offered 50 cents off your purchase for showing them an “I voted” sticker.

The staff thought the incentive was a good way to encourage people in the Northland to do their civic duty.

“I think positive reinforcement is a great way to kind of keep people involved and instead of maybe beating people over the head for not voting, why don’t we encourage people that do vote? The rest will follow suit,” general manager Joel Graff said.

The voting incentive was also a way to promote their new café since it’s only their 3rd week open.