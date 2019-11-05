Medved, Forsman Elected Duluth Councilors-At-Large

DULUTH, Minn.- In a close race, newcomer Derek Medved and incumbent Arik Forsman have been elected Duluth Councilors At Large.

Medved clinched the vote at 9,068 votes, and Forsman at 8,972 votes. They beat out Noah Hobbs at 8,717 votes, and Mike Mayou at 7,869.

24-year-old Medved owns the Gary Milkhouse and Korner Store convenience stores. It is his first time running for elected office.

Forsman has been an At Large councilor since 2018.