Mont Du Lac Resort Begins Making Snow

SUPERIOR, Wisc. -Mont Du Lac has begun making snow at their ski resort in Superior.

For the new season, the resort is putting in more snow guns and a larger snow making system which should be wrapped up later this week. All of these improvements gives the hill even more capacity.

“We’re excited. We’re making snow right on schedule I think. … Last year was a great winter. We had cold temperatures early on which allowed us to get open early last year and that’s our go for this season as well,” Mont Du Lac Project Manager, Mike O’Hara says.

Mont Du Lac is hoping to be open by Thanksgiving, which is about the the time they open every year.