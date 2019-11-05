Northland General Election Results

Site Staff,

Below are the up to date results to the key races in Tuesday’s Northland General Elections

Duluth Mayor

Emily Larson (I) – 13,340  63.3%

David Nolle – 7,509  35.8%

Duluth Council Member at Large (Elect 2)

Arik Forsman (I) – 8,972  25.8%

Noah Hobbs (I) – 8,717  25.0%

Mike Mayou – 7,869 22.6%

Derek Medved – 9,068  26.2%

Duluth Council Member District 3

Theresa O’Halloran-Johnson – 1,356  45.2%

Roz Randorf – 1,637  54.6%

Duluth Council Member District 1

Gary Anderson (I) – 3,630  60.6%

Becky Hall – 2,349  39.2%

Duluth Council Member District 5

Janet Kennedy – 2,125  52.2%

Jeanne Koneczny – 1,930  47.4%

Duluth School Board Member At-Large

Alanna Oswald (I) – 10,528  54.4%

John Schwetman – 8,667  44.8%

Duluth School Board Member District 2

David Kirby (I) – 3,100  66.0%

Harry Welty – 1,563  33.3%

Duluth School Board Member District 3

Loren Martell – 2,214  45.8%

Paul Sandholm – 2,590  53.6%

Cloquet Council Member Ward 3 – Primary (two advance, special election Feb. 11)

Ray Schow – 7  4%

Chris Swanson – 124  67%

Uriah Wilkinson – 54  29%

Aurora Mayor

Doug Gregor (I) –

David Meyer –

Aurora Council Member (elect 2)

Richard Hess –

Talicia Honkola –

Norma Jean Jofs –

Hayward Referendum

Should the Town of Hayward construct a new facility for all its departments located at the current location of 15460W State Rd 77E, Hayward, WI 54843, if it means an increase over the current debt service obligations?

Yes –

No –

City and County Results: Click Here for Up-To-Date Results 

Duluth Municipal and School Board Results: Click Here for Up-To-Date Results

Aurora City Results: Click Here for Up-To-Date Results

Cloquet City Primary Results: Click Here for Up-To-Date Results

Voter Information: Click Here

Categories: Minnesota, News, News – Latest News, Political

You Might Like