One Killed in Vehicle Crash at Minorca Mine in Virginia

VIRGINIA, Minn.-The Virginia Fire Department has confirmed that a male employee of Minorca Mine has been killed after crashing their vehicle on a road at the mine.

It all happened at about 9:40 a.m. when authorities responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash where they found a service truck flipped on its side.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

We have reached out to ArcelorMittal, who owns the mine, but have not heard back yet.