One Killed in Vehicle Crash at Minorca Mine in Virginia
VIRGINIA, Minn.-The Virginia Fire Department has confirmed that a male employee of Minorca Mine has been killed after crashing their vehicle on a road at the mine.
It all happened at about 9:40 a.m. when authorities responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash where they found a service truck flipped on its side.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
We have reached out to ArcelorMittal, who owns the mine, but have not heard back yet.