Opera Studio at UMD Presenting Production of “Love Scenes”

The Production of "Love Scenes" is Happening Friday, November 8 in Weber Music Hall on the Campus of UMD

DULUTH, Minn. – Happening Friday, November 8, you’re encouraged to make way to Weber Music Hall on the campus of UMD.

Opera Studio is proud to present a very special program titled, “Love Scenes.”

The production begins at 7:30 p.m.

Performers Rachel Inselman and Adam Gieber stopped by FOX 21 Local News Tuesday morning to chat about the upcoming performance.

Each scene will showcase a different aspect of love, including deceptive, unrequited, brotherly, infatuated, forbidden, first, and Godly love.

Guests artists Marcus McConico, Jeffrey Madison, and Ryan Deignan are set to direct scenes or perform alongside student performers in scenes from Pirates of Penzance, Hansel and Gretel, The Magic Flute, Carmen and others.

Tickets Prices: Adult $15 | Senior (62+)/Veteran $10 | UMD Faculty & Staff $8 | Student (18 & under) $8 | UMD Student FREE

Click here to learn more information, and to purchase tickets in advance.