Oswald, Kirby, Sandholm Elected Duluth School Board Members

DULUTH, Minn.- Alanna Oswald and David Kirby have been re-elected on the Duluth School Board, while Paul Sandholm also was victorious Tuesday night.

In the At-Large race, Oswald received 10,528 votes or 54.4% defeated challenger John Schwetman who picked up 8,667 votes or 44.8%.

Over in District 2, David Kirby was re-elected after knocking off Harry Welty. Kirby would receive 3,100 votes or 66% while Welty picked up 1,563 votes or 33.3%.

In District 3, Paul Sandholm squeaked passed Loren Martell by just 376 votes. Sandholm gathered 2,590 votes, or 53.6% and Martell tallied 2,214 or 45.8%.