People Show Up To The Polls For Local Elections

During presidential elections this location normally sees a turnout rate of about 80%.

DULUTH, Minn. – Multiple elections are happening throughout the Northland as polls close at 8 p.m.

Within two hours of opening the polls more than 200 voters showed up to the polls at the Duluth Congregational Church on East Superior Street.

The election judge, who is also one of the longest running judges in Duluth, says while the presidential elections are important folks should still get out and vote during the local elections.

“Local elections is how we run our city, run our school board. If you are not happy you can’t complain unless you vote. If you vote you have a say in how things turnout,” said Rosemary Guttermasson.

The election judge we spoke to says she is hoping for a 70% turnout in these elections.

We’ll have the latest election results coming up at 9 p.m.