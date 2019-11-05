Production Crew Makes a Pit Stop in Duluth, Focused on Renewable Energy

The Production Crew will be Shooting Scenes at Canal Park Brewery for an Upcoming Series to be Released

DULUTH, Minn. – On Tuesday, November 5 at 12:00 p.m., an electric powered road trip will be making a stop in Duluth highlighting inspirational individuals in our community and businesses going above and beyond to become more sustainable with green energy.

The What Fuels – electric road trip is happening from October 28 through November 7.

The purpose is to showcase electric travel and inspiring people and businesses doing things differently for the planet.

Producer and videographer Erika Gilsdorf will be stopping at Canal Park Brewery to highlight their use of solar powered energy.

She will also be shooting a story on Minnesota Power and their leadership in clean energy.

The sponsors for this series include Minnesota Power, General Mills, the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the American Lung Association.