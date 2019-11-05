Superior Business Gives Back With Community Coat Rack

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – One local business in Superior is giving back to the community during the cold winter months.

Last year, owners of Sutherland C-B-D put out a coat rack at their location on Tower Avenue.

They asked for hats, mittens and other winter attire.

Now for their second year, donations have already been flowing in.

“This year already we’ve given well over 100 out. Easily. And any time that the rack gets empty I do a Facebook live and by the end of the day people will drop jackets off once again,” said store manager Ron Houk.

Store owners are also planning on adding a coat rack to their second store location in Duluth on Superior Street in the Lakeside neighborhood.