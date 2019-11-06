Ambulance Crew Injured in Central Entrance Crash

DULUTH, Minn. – According to the Duluth Police Department, officers responded to a crash involving an ambulance Wednesday morning near the intersection of Central Entrance and Blackman Avenue.

Authorities say the ambulance was traveling up Central Entrance with lights and sirens on when it was hit by a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old that ran a stop sign.

The driver was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, stop sign violation, driver after revocation, no insurance, and expired registration.

The ambulance crew was treated at the hospital for injuries.