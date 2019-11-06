Area High School Girls Participate In Sonia Kovalesky Day

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Area high school girls gathered at UWS for the third annual Sonia Kovalesky Day.

Kovalesky was a Russian Mathematician who made a number of contributions to the subject.

Roughly thirty girls from Duluth and Superior schools participated in workshops, panels and activities.

Each were geared to help give them great exposure, and learn the importance of mathematics in their future careers.

Participants of the event say, it’s a great way to help young students map their way through school and beyond.

“So we talk about some area of mathematics. Get them excited. Why mathematics is important and why it’s important to study. Just to inspire them to continue their studies,” UMD Graduate Student, Karlee Westrem says.

The event was put on by St. Scholastica, UMD and UWS.