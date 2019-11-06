CSS Women, CSS Men, UWS Men Advance to UMAC Soccer Finals

Both UMAC championship games will take place on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn. – The finals are set for the UMAC soccer finals and it will feature three teams from the Nortland.

In the women’s bracket, St. Scholastica blanked Martin Luther 2-0 with both goals coming off the foot of Morgan Friday. Northwestern topped Wisconsin-Superior 2-0 in the other semi-final. The Saints will host the Eagles Saturday at Saints Field at 1 p.m.

On the men’s side, CSS and UWS each got shutout wins in their semi-final matches, setting up another UMAC title game showdown between the two teams, who have faced off in the championship match in each of the past five years. That match will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex in Superior.