Duluth Police Officer on Administrative Leave for Alleged Impaired Driving

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for impaired driving last month.

Authorities say off-duty officer Daryl Diver, 48, was stopped by Duluth Police on October 28 around 10:00 p.m. for ‘driving conduct consistent with signs of impairment.’

According to a recent press release, the officer immediately contacted the Minnesota State Patrol to complete the traffic stop to eliminate any conflict of interest.

The Minnesota State Patrol determined there was probable cause for impaired driving and arrested Diver.

Duluth Police say they are conducting an internal investigation.