Glensheen Gets Ready For Christmas

Tours will also begin until November 15th.

DULUTH, Minn. – Glensheen Mansion is closed this week to deck the halls with Christmas decorations.

This year’s tour will feature the spirit of the lights display that once lived on the lawn of Marcia Hales of Park Point.

Every year for nearly 20 years Marsha put up the Christmas display outside her home.

Unfortunately last year she had to give it up, after it became too much to handle.

Staff at Glensheen say it is an honor to finish Hales’ tradition.

“We love that we can still keep that Lake Superior connection. We think that was really important to her to have that Lake Superior connection. We’re so honored we can continue the magic that she brought to Park Point and the Lake Superior shoreline,” said Executive Director Jane Pederson.

The Spirit of Lights display will launch on November 10th.

Tours will also begin until November 15th.